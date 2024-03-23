Holiday (shoulder) has been ruled out for Saturday's game in Chicago, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Holiday's absence will mark his fourth straight due to a bruised right shoulder. Jaylen Brown (knee), and Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) have also been ruled out, while Jayon Tatum (ankle) is questionable, so the Celtics could be going to their depth early Saturday. As a result, the likes of Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, Jaden Springer and Oshae Brissett could be in line for healthier workloads than usual.