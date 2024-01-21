Holiday (elbow) won't play Sunday versus Houston.
Holiday's lingering right elbow sprain will sideline him Sunday, though his absence might be more the result of a maintenance day in the front end of a back-to-back set. Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser will likely step into large roles in Holiday's absence, with the latter being a top candidate to enter the starting lineup.
