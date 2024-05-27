Holiday (illness) participated in the Celtics' morning shootaround ahead of Monday's Game 4 against the Pacers, Dan Roche of WBZ-TV reports.

Holiday is questionable for Monday's matchup due to an illness, but his participation in shootaround is encouraging. He was considered a game-time decision for Saturday's Game 3 before tallying 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block in 38 minutes. If he's available Monday, it seems likely that he'll be able to handle a full workload as the Celtics attempt to close out the series.