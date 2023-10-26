Holiday recorded nine points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 108-104 win over the Knicks.

The Celtics had Holiday guarding power forward Julius Randle, a clear sign of how much Boston admires Holiday's defensive prowess. The veteran guard registered three blocks in his Boston debut. However, he often deferred to teammate Derrick White as the floor general on the offensive end. All five Boston starters, including Holiday, played 32-plus minutes, which highlighted Boston's weak bench. Expect major minutes all season long from Holiday, but big scoring nights might be limited as he plays alongside stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis.