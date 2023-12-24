Holiday racked up 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Saturday's 145-108 victory over the Clippers.

After going the entire campaign to date without scoring at least 20 points in a game, Holiday's now done it in back-to-back contests, a sign he could be getting more comfortable in the Celtics' scheme. The veteran point guard is averaging 13.8 points, 5.5 boards, 4.2 assists, 2.2 threes and 1.4 steals through 10 games in December, and for the season he's on pace for his worst scoring and assist rates in over a decade if those numbers don't pick up.