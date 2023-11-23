Holiday is probable to face the Magic on Friday due to a right ankle sprain.

Holiday is going through a rough patch of late, scoring 11 or fewer points in each of his last three appearances while shooting 30.8 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from three in that span. Derrick White could slot into the point guard role and Al Horford might slot into the lineup if Holiday can't play Friday, but the probable tag suggests he'll be available either way.