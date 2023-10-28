Holiday posted 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and one block across 36 minutes in Friday's 119-111 home win over Miami.

Holiday's defensive effort will always be impressive. But his offensive production will probably be up and down as he competes for shots with star teammates Jason Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis. On Friday, Holiday shot well from the field, was a rebounding force inside and and came close to a tripe-double. He also looked for his shot early. Through two games, Boston has received very little from their bench. For Holiday, that has resulted in 35.5 minutes per contest. Expect huge minutes for Holiday moving forward.