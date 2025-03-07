Holiday (finger) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Lakers, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Holiday has missed the last four games for the Celtics due to a finger injury on his right hand. If the defensive-minded guard cannot play Saturday against the Lakers, Boston will likely continue to lean on Derrick White and Payton Pritchard to shoulder the load in the backcourt.
