Holiday is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup with the Trail Blazers due to left knee tendinopathy, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.

This is the first time Holiday has popped up on the injury report with a knee issue. His status for Monday's contest will likely depend on how his knee feels after testing it out prior to the game. The Celtics' entire starting lineup is listed as questionable besides Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring), who has already been ruled out. Thus, the likes of Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, and Jaden Springer could be in line for bigger workloads than usual if Holiday is unable to give it a go.