Holiday is questionable to play Sunday against the Spurs due to a right elbow sprain.

The Celtics could be at full strength Sunday to close out the calendar year against a struggling Spurs team, but Holiday will probably be a game-time call due to his elbow problem. If he can't go, Derrick White will likely start at point guard, while Al Horford would likely stay in the starting unit. Holiday is averaging 14.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game over his last 10 contests.