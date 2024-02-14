Holiday totaled 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, 12 assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 118-110 victory over the Nets.

Holiday recorded just his third double-double of the season, continuing his recent uptick in production. He has been the 42nd-ranked player over the past month, averaging 14.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 2.4 three-pointers in 32.5 minutes per game. He has recorded at least one steal in seven of the past eight games, something that should buoy his overall value if he can sustain it.