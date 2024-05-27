Holiday (illness) has been cleared to play in Monday's Game 4 against the Pacers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Holiday made it through morning shootaround without issue and has now been given the green light to take the court Monday evening. He didn't face any type of restriction in Game 3 (38 minutes) and should be a full go as the Celtics aim for a series sweep.
