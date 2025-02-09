Holiday (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Miami, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Holiday will miss his third consecutive contest due to a right shoulder impingement. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Spurs. Al Horford will likely get the starting nod with Holiday sidelined, and Payton Pritchard could also see a bump in playing time off the bench.
