Holiday (elbow) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Spurs.

Holiday has been downgraded from questionable to out and will miss his first game since Nov. 26. He's the only player on Boston's injury report, so Derrick White should slide over to point guard, while Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis handle slightly increased usage in Holiday's absence. Holiday's next chance to play will come Tuesday in Oklahoma City.