Holiday (knee) will not play in Monday's game against Portland, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.

It's not all bad news for the Celtics, however, as Derrick White (hand), Jayson Tatum (ankle) and Jaylen Brown (pelvis) have all been upgraded to available. Monday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, and Holiday could potentially return Tuesday against the Jazz. In the meantime, it's likely that Sam Hauser and Payton Pritchard step into a larger roles for Boston.