Holiday (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

The veteran guard will miss the first leg of the club's back-to-back set due to a right shoulder impingement. Payton Pritchard and Baylor Scheierman are candidates for an uptick in playing time due to Holiday being sidelined.

