Holiday (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
The veteran guard will miss the first leg of the club's back-to-back set due to a right shoulder impingement. Payton Pritchard and Baylor Scheierman are candidates for an uptick in playing time due to Holiday being sidelined.
More News
-
Celtics' Jrue Holiday: Iffy for Sunday•
-
Celtics' Jrue Holiday: Dishes out season-high 12 assists•
-
Celtics' Jrue Holiday: Scores season-high 25 points•
-
Celtics' Jrue Holiday: Collects three steals Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Jrue Holiday: Will face LAL•
-
Celtics' Jrue Holiday: Questionable for Saturday•