Holiday (shoulder) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

After playing 27 minutes in Monday's win against the Warriors, Holiday will not be on the floor Wednesday for the Celtics in Los Angeles. The veteran guard is one of a few stars for Boston who will not play in this game, including Kristaps Porzingis (illness) and Al Horford (toe). With Holiday out, the defending champions could turn to Payton Pritchard to pick up the slack in the backcourt.