Holiday (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup in Orlando, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Holiday was initially considered probable for Friday's contest, but he was downgraded to doubtful Friday morning and has officially been ruled out ahead of the matinee tipoff. In Holiday's absence, Al Horford will presumably slide into the starting lineup, while Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser garner increased bench roles.