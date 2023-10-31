Holiday finished Monday's 126-107 victory over the Wizards with 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 27 minutes.

Holiday has seen a downgrade in his offensive responsibilities compared to what he had in Milwaukee, and he will now operate as Boston's fourth-best scoring threat behind Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis. There's no question Holiday can get it done on both ends of the court, but that reduction in usage rate and overall role will conspire against his fantasy upside, thus meaning he is not likely to post similar numbers to his 2022-23 ones. To note, he has failed to reach the 15-point mark in two of his first three outings this season after averaging 19.3 points per game the previous campaign.