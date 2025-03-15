Holiday totaled 25 points (10-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during Friday's 103-91 victory over the Heat.

Holiday not only surpassed the 20-point mark for the third time this season, but he finished with a season-high mark in scoring, as he took on a bigger responsibility on offense due to the absences of Kristaps Porzingis (illness) and Jaylen Brown (knee). This outing came out of nowhere for Holiday, though, as this was the first time he even surpassed the 15-point mark since the end of the All-Star break.