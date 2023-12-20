Holiday closed with 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 132-126 overtime road loss to the Warriors.

Last night was a typical stat line for Holiday in his first season with the Celtics. Through 24 games this season, Holiday is averaging 12.3 points, 4.5 helpers and 6.6 boards per contest. Outside of the bump in rebounds and blocks, Holiday's numbers are down versus last season with Bucks. Expect that to continue. Boston's star-studded big three of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis are the focus of the offense. Holiday currently ranks fifth in shot attempts per game for Boston, just behind fellow guard Derrick White. The Celtics greatly value Holiday's defensive input, but don't expect his scoring to increase any time soon.