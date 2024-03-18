Holiday won't play Monday against Detroit due to a right shoulder contusion, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Monday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, but Holiday played just 22 minutes in Sunday's 130-104 win over the Wizards. However, the Celtics have a comfortable lead at the top of the Eastern Conference, so Holiday will end up sitting out with what's most likely a minor injury. With Holiday in street clothes, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard are likely to serve as the Celtics' primary ballhandlers.