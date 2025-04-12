Holiday (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game versus the Hornets.
Holiday will sit out Boston's regular-season finale due to a right shoulder impingement. Payton Pritchard and Baylor Scheierman will likely receive increased playing time in his absence. Holiday's next chance to suit up will come in the Celtics' playoff opener.
