Holiday closed Friday's 133-129 win over the Wizards with 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal across 34 minutes.

Holiday was extremely efficient on offense, missing just three shots from the field but also contributing at a decent rate in categories such as rebounds and assists. Even though Holiday has a secondary role on offense behind established offensive weapons such as Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis, he can create havoc on offense from time to time. This was his seventh appearance with 20 or more points in the current campaign.