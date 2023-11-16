Holiday logged 18 points (8-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 117-107 victory over Philadelphia.

Holiday recorded his fifth double-double of the season, but surprisingly, he's recorded double-digit assists just once through his first 11 outings. The veteran playmaker continues to be a great two-way asset for the Celtics. Even though he holds a secondary role on offense -- and a minor one compared to the one he had with the Bucks in 2022-23 -- he's still a very productive fantasy alternative across all formats.