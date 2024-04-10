Holiday notched 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 104-91 loss to the Bucks.

Holiday had a rough outing from the field and finished with more field goal attempts than points scored. However, and as has been the trend all season long, the veteran point guard managed to fill the stat sheet and record a decent stat line due to his passing and rebounding contributions. Holiday has now gone nine straight games without reaching the 15-point mark, a span in which he's averaging 10.0 points per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field.