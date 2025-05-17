Holiday supplied four points (1-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Friday's 119-81 loss to New York in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Holiday had a miserable showing Friday, but the same was true for most of Boston's roster. In his age-34 season, Holiday took a noticeable step back. Across 62 regular-season games, he produced 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals on 44.3 percent shooting from the field. With Jayson Tatum (Achilles) facing a lengthy rehab, there could be some major changes in Boston this offseason if the rumor mill is any indication.