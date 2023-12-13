Holiday closed Tuesday's 120-113 win over the Cavaliers with 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals in 34 minutes.

Holiday salvaged a quiet night by recording a season-high three steals. Although he has been a perfect addition to the Celtics, his production has taken a noticeable hit. He is currently the 71st-ranked player in nine-category leagues, averaging 12.4 points to go with 7.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.8 three-pointers. He remains a clear must-roster player, although managers are going to have to temper their rest-of-season expectations based on what we have seen thus far.