Holiday supplied 12 points (4-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and one steal over 42 minutes during Monday's 114-109 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.

Holiday led all Celtics in rebounds and assists while finishing as one of five players with a double-digit point total in Monday's overtime defeat against the Wolves. Holiday has been strong on the glass while also leading the team as a floor general, tallying at least 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in two games this season.