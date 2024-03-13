Holiday chipped in 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 123-107 win over the Jazz.

Holiday returned after missing the previous game with left knee tendinopathy by leading all players in Tuesday's contest in assists to go along with a handful of rebounds and ending as one of three Celtics with 15 or more points in a well-rounded performance. Holiday has handed out eight or more dimes on six occurrences this season, now having tallied at least 15 points, five rebounds and five assists in 12 appearances.