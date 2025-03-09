Holiday (finger) is available for Saturday's game against the Lakers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Holiday will return after a four-game absence due to a finger injury on his right hand. He's expected to handle Luka Doncic on the defensive end and is likely to see his regular workload now that he's back in the rotation. He's averaging 27.7 minutes per game in his three appearances since the All-Star break.