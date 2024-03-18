Holiday will not play Monday against Detroit due to a right shoulder contusion, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Monday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, but Holiday played just 22 minutes Sunday. However, the Celtics have a comfortable lead at the top of the Eastern Conference, so it's not a surprise to see them err on the side of caution. With Derrick White available, he could see more usage in addition to Payton Pritchard.