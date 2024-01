Holiday (elbow) will play Monday against the Mavericks, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Holiday no longer appears on the injury report after taking the night off Sunday against Houston. Al Horford will also return from a one-game absence, while Kristaps Porzingis (knee) will be held out. Holiday had a poor showing in his last outing against the Nuggets on Friday, scoring seven points with three assists, two rebounds and one three-pointer.