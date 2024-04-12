Holiday (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hornets, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Holiday suited up despite his knee injury during Thursday's game against New York, but the Celtics are exercising caution with their key contributors in the second half of the back-to-back set. Holiday's final chance to suit up during the regular season will be Sunday against the Wizards.
