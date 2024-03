Holiday (shoulder) is inactive for Monday's game against Atlanta, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Holiday will have until a rematch against Atlanta on Thursday to continue healing from a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder. Payton Pritchard is averaging 19.3 points, 6.8 assists and 4.0 made threes across his last four games in Holiday's stead, while Derrick White's (hand) status will need to be monitored since he is currently questionable for Monday's contest.