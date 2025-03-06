Now Playing

Holiday (finger) will not play Thursday against the 76ers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Holiday will miss his fourth game in a row and it's unclear if he'll return Saturday against the Lakers. Derrick White will continue to soak up a ton of usage in the meantime, while Payton Pritchard could continue to log a ton of minutes for the shorthanded Celtics.

