Holiday (shoulder) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Magic.

After playing in Tuesday's overtime win over the Knicks, Holiday, Derrick White (ankle), Jayson Tatum (ankle) and Kristaps Porzingis (rest) will all be in street clothes for the second half of Boston's back-to-back set. Jaylen Brown (knee) is questionable. Sam Hauser, Payton Pritchard, Baylor Scheierman and Luke Kornet figure to handle increased roles with most of Boston's regulars sidelined.