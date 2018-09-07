Celtics' Justin Bibbs: Joining Boston for camp
Bibbs signed a training camp deal with the Celtics on Friday, Keith Smith of RealGM.com reports.
Undrafted this year after four seasons at Virginia Tech, Bibbs played six summer league games with the Celtics. He averaged 5.0 points on 44.4 percent shooting and was otherwise unimpactful. However, he demonstrated enough to the organization to earn a training camp invite. He's a long shot to make the roster and will probably end up in the G-League or overseas.
