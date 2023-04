Champagnie is set to sign with the Celtics, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Champagnie has been playing for the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the G League this season, where he registered averages of 18.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 triples per contest on 52 percent shooting. He'll bring some depth to the forward spots in Boston, but it's unlikely he'll earn enough minutes to make an impact in fantasy hoops.