Champagnie agreed to a contract with the Celtics on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Champagnie recently wrapped up a stint with the G League's Sioux City Skyforce, with whom he appeared in 23 games (15 starts) and averaged 18.2 points (on 52 percent shooting from the field), 8.0 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers, 1.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks in 31.3 minutes per contest. The 6-foot-6 Champagnie -- who previously appeared in 39 games at the NBA level with the Raptors between this season and 2021-22 -- will give the Celtics additional depth at both forward spots during the final week of the regular season.