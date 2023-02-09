Jackson was traded to the Thunder along with two second-round picks in exchange for Mike Muscala on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Jackson has not seen much action in Boston this season, averaging just 4.7 minutes in 23 games. However, the 27-year-old forward averaged 7.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 16.5 minutes across 33 contests for the Thunder in 2020-21. While Jackson's fantasy value may have slightly risen after this move, it's unlikely that he will see a significant role in Oklahoma City.