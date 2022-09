Jackson signed a non-guaranteed training camp contract with the Celtics on Monday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Jackson played for the Celtics during Summer League and will now have a chance to compete for a spot on the roster for 2022-23. Jackson spent most of the 2021-22 season at the G League level and will likely play for the Maine Celtics this season, as he remains a long shot to make the Celtics' roster.