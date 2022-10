Jackson had 16 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block across 23 minutes off the bench in Friday's 112-103 win over the Hornets.

Jackson played for the Celtics during Summer League and while he's expected to spend most of the season in the G League, just as he did in 2021-22, he certainly made a case for himself with this strong performance. He remains a long shot to make the roster for Opening Night, though.