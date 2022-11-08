Jackson did not play in Monday's 109-106 win at Memphis.
Jackson clearly resides at the end of the Celtics' bench. He's received eight DNP-Coach's Decisions in Boston's first 10 games. After appearing in only seven NBA games last season, the sixth-year veteran is presumably happy to be on an NBA roster.
