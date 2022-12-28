Jackson ended Tuesday's 126-102 win over the Rockets with three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) over three minutes.

Jackson saw action for just the second time in the past two weeks, logging three minutes in garbage time. More impressive was the fact that he scored a basket for just the second time all season, having missed his previous 10 shot attempts. Jokes aside, Jackson is clearly not a player worth monitoring in even the deepest of leagues.