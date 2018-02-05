Allen posted no statistics in less than a minute of play in Sunday's 97-96 win over Portland.

After seeing eight and then six minutes of run in his two prior games with Boston, Allen sat during Sunday's win. Allen seemed overwhelmed during his brief stints versus New York and Atlanta earlier this week and has done little to prove himself during this recent call-up. Still, he'll probably stick with the parent club until Shane Larkin (knee) or Marcus Smart (finger) returns, sometime after the All-Star break.