Allen could be in position to pick up some playing time off the bench Wednesday against the Knicks.

The Celtics will be without by Kyrie Irving (thigh) and Marcus Smart (hand) -- and Shane Larkin is considered questionable -- so Allen could ultimately end up as one of the team's only healthy guards, particularly if Larkin ends up sitting out. Regardless, Allen is still best avoided in DFS contests, as he's played only eight total minutes at the NBA level this season. The second-round pick out of Arizona made his last appearance Dec. 23 against the Bulls.