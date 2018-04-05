Celtics' Kadeem Allen: Does nothing Wednesday
Allen failed to score, adding just two rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 96-78 loss to the Raptors.
Allen moved back to the bench with Terry Rozier back in the starting lineup. He was invisible on the court and one the Celtics start getting some of their players back, Allen is going to fall back out of the rotation. Leave him on the waivers.
