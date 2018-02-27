Allen had 28 points (12-25 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal during Sunday's narrow 112-109 win over Windy City.

Allen paced all Red Claws scorers Sunday while providing a mark in every major statistical category. The former Arizona guard has become a reliable scorer in the G-League this season, averaging 18.5 points over 29 games played. In addition, the 25-year-old is adding 5.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists in each game as well.