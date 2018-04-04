Allen, with Terry Rozier (ankle) available and back in the starting five, will come off the bench for Wednesday's contest against Toronto, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.

Allen didn't play particularly well during his first career start, providing two points, two assists, one rebound, one steal and a block in 23 minutes. That said, with Rozier back in action, Allen should go back to his usual role, where he's presumably more comfortable.