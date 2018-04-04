Celtics' Kadeem Allen: Headed back to bench Wednesday
Allen, with Terry Rozier (ankle) available and back in the starting five, will come off the bench for Wednesday's contest against Toronto, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.
Allen didn't play particularly well during his first career start, providing two points, two assists, one rebound, one steal and a block in 23 minutes. That said, with Rozier back in action, Allen should go back to his usual role, where he's presumably more comfortable.
More News
-
Celtics' Kadeem Allen: Ineffective in first career start•
-
Celtics' Kadeem Allen: Will start at point guard•
-
Celtics' Kadeem Allen: Plays eight minutes in win•
-
Celtics' Kadeem Allen: Effective night•
-
Celtics' Kadeem Allen: Leads Red Claws with 24 points, 8 dimes in loss•
-
Celtics' Kadeem Allen: Barely plays in Sunday's win•
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...